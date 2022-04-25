FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers on Fort Lauderdale Beach did their part to help the environment at a special family event.

Families on Sunday took part in the fifth annual SOS Ocean Conservation Day at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

The event, organized by Stoked On Salt, featured several activities, including shoreline cleanup, arts and crafts, and live music.

Funds from the event will help support the care of sea turtles and other animals, as well as marine educational programs.

