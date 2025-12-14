FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Attendees at the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale were festive and happy Saturday, with boats of all sizes and covered in holiday lights moving across the water.

The event had fireworks and Christmas lights, with attendees feeling the holiday spirit.

“It’s our first time, and it’s amazing.” said an attendee.

Live music was played at the event, and the theme was “Yacht Rock of the Ages” which played tribute to timeless tunes that brought smiles to everyone.

While the boats spread holiday cheer across the Fort Lauderdale waterways, the event took many days of preparation.

“We have an all female crew besides myself, so tied that into all the decorations here.” said a boat captain.

Boats old and new participated in the event as well, with one boat being highlighted.

“Few years since we’ve been in the parade, but we’re back again.” said another boat captain.

The boat is timeless, and stylish, built in 1977.

“It took me three years to build the boat, then I sailed down the Mississippi.” he said.

Attendees shared their thoughts on the event as well.

“When everyone was dancing, I was like, this is great.” said a woman at the event.

Even those without a boat thought that the event was worth their time.

“I feel like I need to step my game up and get a boat.” a man chimed in.

