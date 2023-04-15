FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some gas stations in South Florida remained closed on Friday as fuel companies at Port Everglades continued to deal with the aftermath of this week’s wicked weather.

7News cameras captured petrol trucks waiting to be filled up after flooding stopped them from picking up fuel on Thursday.

The fuel shortage caused a Mobil gas station near Andrews Avenue and State Road 84 to stay closed on Friday.

“You know, right now, we’re just holding out,” said Jacobe, a sales clerk at the gas station. “Hopefully we get some gas trucks, man.”

Juan Carlos, who is visiting from Colombia, was trying to fill up his rental before heading back home.

“I’m about to have a fine for this,” he said. “I don’t know where to find another gas station.”

“We’re about to be stranded, so we’ve got to figure something out,” said customer Louis Cuba.

There was some relief at the Chevron station along Griffin Road in Dania Beach when a gas truck showed up and filled the tanks.

But down in Coral Gables, customers at a Shell station were not as fortunate.

Fuel deliveries are expected to return to normal over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.