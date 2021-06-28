POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Pompano Beach have shut down Interstate 95 in both directions, as well as Copans Road, following a fuel truck crash.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy have responded to the scene of the rollover crash along the northbound lanes near Copans Road, early Monday morning.

Investigators said the closure extends between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

Copans Road has been shut down underneath I-95.

Officials said cleanup is underway and could take some time. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Deputies have not provided further details about the crash or whether anyone was injured, as they continue to investigate.

