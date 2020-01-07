Fuel tanker plunges into canal after crash on Turnpike in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have responded to a fuel tanker that plunged into a canal after being involved in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene as firefighters worked to treat the truck driver near Pines Boulevard, just before 7 a.m., Tuesday.

A silver Mercedes-Benz was also seen on the side of the highway with front and back-end damage.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews were seen placing the driver on a rescue stretcher and bringing him to shore.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

As of 7 a.m., only one left lane was getting by.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

