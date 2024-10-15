OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fuel tanker overturned just inches away from a home in a Oakland Park neighborhood, the highly flammable condition prompted a urgent response from Fire Rescue.

It happened in the 5300 block of North Andrews Avenue, just east of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

7News spoke to a woman who rents a room in a house nearby and she said there was a boom just before 4:00 a.m. and that’s when they realized something was wrong.

When they went outside they said they smelled a lot of gasoline and was stunned by what they found.

The tanker overturned and came to halt next to a tree on the corner lot of a home.

7Skyforce hovered above, as fire fighters sprayed a tremendous amount of foam all over the tanker and the fuel that was spilled from the incident.

The fuel tanker could be carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline.

Oakland Fire Rescue said the leak was contained, but their next step is to offload the fuel from the vehicle so it an be up-righted and removed.

The truck driver was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

North Andrews Avenue between Northwest 53rd Court is closed in both directions.

