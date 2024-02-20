FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fuel spill in a Fort Lauderdale river led to an investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida environmental officials after Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s marine units were dispatched to the area.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, officials responded to New River, near Southeast Fifth Street and Las Olas Boulevard, where they located fuel in the water.

The crew was unable to determine the source of the spill due to the outgoing tide, leading the officers to call in the situation to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the call to assess the waterway. The investigation remains ongoing.

