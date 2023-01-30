MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An art exhibit in South Florida, which deals with the history of natural hair, was held Friday.

The exhibit called “From Embarrassment to Pride” was hosted in the City of Miramar, and was a collaboration with Guadeloupean artist Guylaine Conquet.

Guests who attended “From Embarrassment to Pride” were able to view 33 canvases where Conquet exploited the history of natural hair, which was inspired by her own experiences.

Gallery visitors were also educated on the CROWN Act, which is a California law passed in 2019 that prohibits discrimination based on hair style and hair texture.

A panel discussion was held at the exhibit, which included 7News anchor Tavares Jones and special guest Jamila Powell, who is the founder of Naturally Drenched Vegan Hair Care Products and Maggie Rose Salon.

The exhibit runs until March 1.

