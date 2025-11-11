CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends are remembering a father and daughter killed in the Coral Springs plane crash.

The plane nosedived behind a home on Northwest 57th Way off Creek Side Drive on Monday while delivering hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica.

Inside the plane were Ignite the Fire Ministry Founder Alexander Wurm and his 22-year-old daughter Serena.

Friends say Wurm flew several relief flights to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa.

“He had a huge vision and heart for the people of the Caribbean nations, and when this hurricane happened, he didn’t hesitate. He sprang into action and did what he could,” said Sean Malone, CEO of Crisis Response International.

They describe Alexander as a man of unwavering kindness.

Video posted to social media shows Alexander handing somebody a gift and embracing them. Earlier this year, he wished everyone a blessed 2025.

The devastating chain of events happened shortly after the Wurms took off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, clipping a palm tree and narrowly missing the homes in the neighborhood on the way down.

Robert Swinger-Vargas said he saw the plane go down from his car and quickly called 911.

“Next thing we know, it just took a dive, and it went straight to the ground,” he said.

Others on the ground described what they saw and heard.

“I looked up, and I saw, like, all this debris in the air. Like, it looked like somebody blew up a building,” said area resident Dawn Marrill.

“The sound was a different sound, like if it was in distress,” said another area resident.

Initially, rescue crews stated that the damage was so extensive that divers couldn’t find the aircraft, a Beech B100 King Air that the organization had purchased specifically for relief flights.

“We have not found an entire plane yet. We believe that it may be broken into smaller pieces,” said Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser.

7News cameras captured a plane tire in the backyard, as well as bubbles in the water from where the aircraft landed.

Friends of the Wurms say this last journey embodied his and his family’s mission of service and love.

“I just want his family to know and those who knew him that he really made a difference,” said Malone.

“The last thing that he said was that he wanted to join us up on Tower Hill, distributing water filters with his daughter. Alexander lost his life today with a family member bringing supplies to Jamaica because he loved this nation and he wanted them to know Jesus,” said Ferrin Cole with Crisis Response International.

Alexander leaves behind a wife and two other children.

Investigators continue to look into the crash.

All roadways in the area are now open, but access to the Windsor Bay community remains limited.

