CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends are remembering a father and daughter killed in the Coral Springs plane crash and a community is coming together to create a memorial for the victims.

The plane nosedived behind a home on Northwest 57th Way off Creek Side Drive on Monday while delivering hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica.

Inside the plane were Ignite the Fire Ministry Founder Alexander Wurm and his 22-year-old daughter Serena.

Friends say Wurm flew several relief flights to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa.

“He had a huge vision and heart for the people of the Caribbean nations, and when this hurricane happened, he didn’t hesitate. He sprang into action and did what he could,” said Sean Malone, CEO of Crisis Response International.

They describe Alexander as a man of unwavering kindness.

Video posted to social media shows Alexander handing somebody a gift and embracing them. Earlier this year, he wished everyone a blessed 2025.

The devastating chain of events happened shortly after the Wurms took off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, clipping a palm tree and narrowly missing the homes in the neighborhood on the way down.

“Within 100 feet of our doorway. Thank God I was not home,” said area resident Myles Shell.

Initially, rescue crews stated that the damage was so extensive that divers couldn’t find the aircraft, a Beech B100 King Air that the organization had purchased specifically for relief flights.

The tragic crash has left the community devastated.

On Tuesday night, several people showed up at the entrance of the Windsor Bay neighborhood to create a memorial for the two victims. 7News cameras captured a photo of Alexander and Serena that was placed at the entrance along with flowers and candles.

“The community wants to share the sorrow and share the devastation of it and we just hope there’s some level of healing at some point for the family,” said area resident Myles Shell.

“I wish that it never happened and I wish that they were still alive,” said 10-year-old Angel Santiago who passed by to pay his respects despite not living in the community. “They need to be remembered. They were just trying to help the people in Jamaica and it didn’t happen.”

Friends of the Wurms say this last journey embodied his and his family’s mission of service and love.

“I just want his family to know and those who knew him that he really made a difference,” said Malone.

“The last thing that he said was that he wanted to join us up on Tower Hill, distributing water filters with his daughter. Alexander lost his life today with a family member bringing supplies to Jamaica because he loved this nation and he wanted them to know Jesus,” said Ferrin Cole with Crisis Response International.

“He’s one of those people who acts, gets it done. He’s not just about the talk but gets it done,” said Dr. Sylvia Wilks with Ignite The Fire Ministry. “We’re people of faith and we have hope so definitely I know I’ll see him again.”

Alexander leaves behind a wife and two other children.

After working throughout the day on Tuesday to clear the debris, investigators had left for the night, but the investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

All roadways in the area are now open, but access to the Windsor Bay community remains limited.

