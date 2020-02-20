Friends of rollerblader killed in Pompano Beach crash speak out, ID victim

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones have identified the woman who, authorities said, was struck and killed by a speeding car while she was out rollerblading in Pompano Beach, leaving her unrecognizable.

Friends of 27-year-old Aline Palla Acosta called her a kind woman who had a bright future ahead of her.

“She’s so beautiful. She was very smart,” said longtime friend Daniela Del Ciampo.

“She was always doing something, like exercising or working, hanging out with her friends,” said family friend Luiza Barbosa.

“She just wanted to enjoy life,” said Del Ciampo.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim was rollerblading on a popular path along the 600 block of Northeast 10th Street when she was struck by a silver Nissan that was traveling at a high rate of speed, at around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the car then slammed into a tree.

Friends of Acosta said she was on the phone with her mother, who lives in Brazil, when the parent suddenly heard a loud noise.

“She was talking to her, and she heard some crash, and she couldn’t hear her daughter anymore,” said Del Ciampo.

Friends said Acosta’s mother called out for her, but there was no answer.

Detectives said the Nissan was going so fast that it split in half on impact, sending part of the car into a fence. The other half landed in the middle of the road.

Officials said Acosta was somehow caught in the middle of the wreck.

7SkyForce hovered above the mangled vehicle. Skid marks could be seen near the tree.

“I rollerblade here all the time. That’s really scary,” said area resident Brooke Kosher

Investigators said the driver and passenger were both ejected from the car. They were later identified as 25-year-old Endail Thomas and 37-year-old Melissa Gregoire, respectively.

Paramedics transported them to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition, Thursday.

The tragedy has now left Acosta’s loved ones grappling with this immense loss.

“She was such a great person. She didn’t deserve this,” said Del Ciampo. “Of course, nobody does, but she was such a great person.”

Acosta’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to send her body home to Brazil. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

