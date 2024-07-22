WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a thief who, police said, broke into two Wilton Manors businesses to steal almost $8,000 worth of pre-rolls.

Surveillance video captures a man breaking through an outside door of an art gallery, that’s located next door to the Tiny Drag on the Drive smoke shop around 1:30 a.m., Friday.

Minutes later, the man uses a tool, that he apparently found at the art gallery, to break into the interior door of the smoke shop.

Once inside the smoke shop the man opens his backpack and dumps pre-rolls into it.

Candice Rossi, a friend of the shop owner, said the thief knew what he was looking for.

“Just starting putting all of the pre-rolls, every pre-roll that we have in the store in his backpack and that was it. Didn’t touch anything else,” said Rossi.

The hemp pre-rolls contain a legal amount of THC and they can cost up to $50 each.

The thief grabbed almost $8,000 worth of pre-rolls.

“That’s dozens of them?” said 7News’ reporter Nicole Linsalata

“It is,” said Rossi.

After clearing out what he wanted from the shelves, the thief made his way to the glass display case to continue grabbing the expensive pre-rolls.

“He left behind the inexpensive ones and he took the high-end pre-rolls. So he’s obviously been here and knew what he was taking,” said Rossi.

The shop owners were able to isolate an image of his face taken from the surveillance video.

While Rossi wants him caught, she has another hope as well.

“I don’t hold a grudge against him but you know I hope that he cleans up his life and he has a happy, long life,” she said. “This isn’t gonna lead him to a happy, long life. You know, just clean up your act.”

The shop is in the process of trying to restock the stolen merchandise.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

