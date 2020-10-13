French bulldog stolen from Coconut Creek apartment complex

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping you can help them solve a canine crime.

Officers said the 4-month-old French bulldog named Kobe was stolen over the weekend along with several other items.

The dog was taken from Banyan Bay Apartment Homes along West Atlantic Boulevard, near the Florida Turnpike in Coconut Creek.

Kobe is being treated for nausea issues, so the pet needs to be given medication.

If you see the puppy or know anything about the theft, call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

