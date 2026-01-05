MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have recovered a French bulldog after the animal’s owner was attacked and his pet taken at gunpoint in a Miramar neighborhood by several subjects who remain on the run.

7News’ Drone Force hovered above a home in the Melrose Point community along the 3100 block of Southwest 128th Terrace, just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to Miramar Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the victim suffering from injuries from being pistol-whipped, as well as bullet casings in the area.

The injured man told officers that several subjects approached him and took his French bulldog.

Fortunately, the stolen canine was located shortly after.

Drone Force later captured the dog being taken out of a police cruiser in the gated neoghborhood and reunited with its owners.

The victim was treated and released by paramedics at the scene. He is currently working with detectives who are attempting to piece together who the subjects were and why they attacked him.

If you have any information on this incident or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

