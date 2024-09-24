FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care is bringing back its “Fall in Love – Empty the Shelter” pet adoption campaign next month.

From Oct. 1-15, adoption fees will be waived, courtesy of the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Potential adopters can visit Broward County Animal Care, located at 2400 SW 42nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All pets will be fully vaccinated, sterilized, and microchipped. The shelter encourages residents to find their match online.

“We challenge South Florida to ‘Fall in Love’ and give a shelter pet a second chance,” said Doug Brightwell, the county’s Animal Care director in a press release. “We’re excited to see how many lives we can change through this campaign, both for the pets and their new owners. These animals are waiting for their fresh start, and we hope families throughout the region will open their hearts and homes.”

