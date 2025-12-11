LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of volunteers brightened up the holiday season for veterans at a South Florida group home.

A small gesture made quite an impact on several South Florida veterans, leaving them with wide eyes and full smiles when their group home in Lauderhill was given a Christmas makeover, courtesy of Florida Power & Light and other organizations.

They aimed to inspire a simple joy for those who served our country.

Veterans like Rafael Castro were honored with a little bit of holiday cheer.

“I like it pretty well,” said Castro.

Castro was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956 and served during the Korean War. He now embraces his Puerto Rican heritage and enjoys his time playing dominoes with his housemates.

Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant described the moment they walked outside and saw the surprise.

“They were elated, seeing the lights and the children as well,” said Grant. “Very surprised that kids were there too, so their families were there to celebrate this moment as well.”

FPL “elves” were hard at work hours before, preparing for the grand reveal.

Thousands of LED lights, solar-powered displays and other energy-efficient décor were installed throughout the home.

A House with Heart Homes, an organization that provides shared housing to people like seniors and veterans, said that for some, the cheer is much needed.

“One of them is blind, another, the other one has Parkinson’s, so this is actually, like, the first time they recall celebrating the holidays since coming to us,” said A House with Heart Homes’ CFO, Roxane Rowles

Other residents were left in good spirits ahead of the reveal.

“It feels real good, I mean, I was surprised, I’m one of the newer residents, so I didn’t know, but for the guys inside, well, for everybody, but yeah,” said Michael Rudick.

FPL said the effort was well worth it to give the veterans a piece of the holiday spirit.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling being able to acknowledge the sacrifices they made for us and our country and to give back a little bit and make sure they get to really enjoy the holiday season with their families as well,” said FPL North Broward External Affairs Manager Christine Shaw.

This home makeover marks the 18th year that FPL has brought this holiday tradition to local heroes in the community.

