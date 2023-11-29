MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light decorated the home of a U.S. veteran in Margate for the Christmas holiday to thank her for her service to the country.

FPL teamed up with the Florida National Guard to surprise Army veteran Terella Brown and decorate her home with thousands of LED lights, solar-powered decorations and other energy-efficient decor.

Brown and her family were the recipients of the holiday surprise on Tuesday afternoon. She is a single mother with four daughters and two grandsons.

Several volunteers gathered at 3 p.m. to wrap trees in Christmas lights, line the driveway with candy canes and set up inflatable snowmen enjoying a campfire and a Santa Claus in the front yard.

“It’s beautiful it’s like actually I’ve been here almost 13 years and it’s the first time my house has been decorated because I don’t even decorate it. So, oh my God, this is beautiful,” said Brown.

Volunteers cheered and held a banner reading “Thank you for your service” as Brown arrived home around 5 p.m., where she found a winter wonderland waiting for her.

After several deployments with the Army National Guard, Brown now runs the 138th Transportation Company, a medium-truck company within the Florida National Guard Unit.

“This is why we do this, this is wonderful to be able to see their reaction to be able to give back to our community this way so we’re excited to see how happy they are with this,” said Christine Shaw, the FPL external affairs manager.

FPL has been celebrating local heroes with holiday surprises for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.