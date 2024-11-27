FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward and Florida Power and Light Company transformed a veterans home into a winter wonderland.

Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon stringing lights and setting up solar-powered decorations to bring holiday cheer.

When veteran Treiman Matis and his family arrived home in Fort Lauderdale, they were taken by surprise; greeted by a round of applause and given gifts.

FPL volunteers and the United Way of Broward ensured the magical moment was made possible. Together they spread joy and energy-efficient cheer in the holiday season.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox