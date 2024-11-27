FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Broward and Florida Power and Light Company transformed a veterans home into a winter wonderland.

Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon stringing lights and setting up solar-powered decorations to bring holiday cheer.

When veteran Treiman Matis and his family arrived home in Fort Lauderdale, they were taken by surprise; greeted by a round of applause and given gifts.

FPL volunteers and the United Way of Broward ensured the magical moment was made possible. Together they spread joy and energy-efficient cheer in the holiday season.

