DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida schools have been placed on lockdown as police searched for a suspect.

Davie Police arrived to Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road, after they received reports of a man who jumped the fence as students were set to be dismissed, Monday afternoon.

Indian Ridge Middle School, located nearby, at 1355 S Nob Hill Road, was also placed on lockdown.

School pickups have been placed on hold, and people were told to stay clear of the area until police give the all clear.

A suspect has since been taken into police custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.