FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Fourth of July celebrations approach, officials are urging the public to prioritize safety when handling fireworks.

While many enjoy professional firework displays, some prefer to light up their own. However, this popular holiday tradition can quickly become dangerous if proper precautions are not taken.

Thousands of Americans gather with family and friends for Fourth of July celebrations, which often include barbecues and fireworks. While fireworks can be a source of fun, they can also cause serious injuries if not handled correctly.

In a demonstration, Broward officials highlighted the dangers of sparklers by using raw chicken to show how even small sparklers can reach temperatures up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, causing severe burns.

Dr. Craig Harrison from Broward Health Medical Center stated that the most common injuries seen in the emergency room include burns to the hands, face, and groin. And if you stumble upon an unattended firework, never assume it is inactive.

“Sometimes they’ll find a bomb from World War II that was found wherever–buried–and they treat that thing like it’s live,” warned Assistant Chief Greg May of Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue. “So fireworks should be the same. It’s an explosive device that can go off.”

“That’s where a lot of the injuries happen–they’re unexpected,” added Dr. Harrison.

For those who choose to set off their own fireworks at home, officials offer the following safety tips:

– Use only legal fireworks and sparklers.

– Never use fireworks indoors.

– Do not mix alcohol with fireworks.

– Ensure children and young adults use fireworks only under close supervision.

In addition to human safety, officials remind the public to consider the well-being of pets during fireworks displays.

Zachary Rinkins from Broward County Animal Care noted that the loud sounds can provoke anxiety in animals, causing them to run away.

“They may consider it an attack and so it may provoke anxiety,” said Rinkins.

He encourages pet owners to bring their pets inside and provide a safe, calm environment.

“So while they’re inside the home, what you may do is put them in a dark room, you may put them in a cage,” added Rinkins. “Put a little cover around the cage. That makes your pet more comfortable. You can put on relaxing music and you may also give some of their favorite toys and have those just to comfort the pet and try to isolate them from these unfamiliar sounds that may appear dangerous.”

Experts said July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year at animal shelters nationwide due to the number of runaway pets frightened by fireworks.

While celebrating Independence Day, following these safety guidelines can help prevent injuries and ensure a fun and safe holiday for everyone, including our furry friends.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.