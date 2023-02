MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department has ended it’s search for a missing endangered adult.

Gregory Whitney, 58, has been found and was safely recovered by police, Wednesday.

Whitney left his Margate home in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck at 10 p.m., Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt and black work pants.

