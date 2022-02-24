LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderdale Lakes homeowner and single father is speaking out and sharing his story after, he said, a fire broke out inside his home, taking everything they own.

Edward Heller, who is fostering three young children spoke about the blaze with 7News on Wednesday.

“Everything they have is gone — clothes are gone, beds are gone, their toys are gone — everything,” he said.

Now this family’s world has been turned upside down.

“This is all they’ve ever known as a home, everything. They’ve never had anything like that before me,” said Heller.

His children are just 6, 7, and 10 years old. On Wednesday, their home went up in flames along Northwest 44th Avenue and 36th Court.

7Skyforce hovered high above as thick smoke could be seen billowing from holes in their roof.

A man who was inside with two dogs, made it out with one, while first responders raced to rescue the smaller pup trapped inside.

Heller said their lifetime of memories is now gone.

“This has been their home for five years. Two of them, I got them when they were babies when they were 1 and 2 years old,” he said.

The home has been deemed unsafe. The flames spread throughout the entire structure.

Heller said his children weren’t home at the time, but if they were, the ceiling would have collapsed right on their bed.

“If my kids were here they would have been severely hurt,” he said. “I don’t want to think what could have happened. Thankfully they were in school.”

Heller said he has no idea what sparked the fire but said that’s the least of his worries. His main concern is finding shelter so his three children can once again have a place to call home.

“I’m lost, I’m crushed, I’m disabled. I don’t know where to start or how to start,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

