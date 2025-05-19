FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed early Monday morning during a disturbance at an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers arrived around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at 828 SW 16th St.

Once officers arrived, a woman was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later died.

The victim was identified as Myrah Zeigler, of Fort Pierce.

Police say a group of adults was at the home when a fight escalated into a physical altercation. At some point, an adult man pulled out a handgun and shot Ziegler.

A man, who was staying at an Airbnb next door, said he heard a lot of commotion coming from the house before gunfire erupted.

“I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to shoot you’ So I’m like alright, the cops are here, everything’s under control and then I would say about 10 minutes later I heard whoosh, whoosh,” said a man. “When I heard the gunshots I was kind of shocked.”

Neighbors who live within the closed-off perimeter were left in frustration as officers kept expanding the crime scene.

“It’s not what we like, all of this but I don’t know if that’s the problem,” said a woman.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Detective St. Jean at 954-828-5570.

