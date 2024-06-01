FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After more than two years, a major Fort Lauderdale tunnel is set to fully open again.

All four lanes of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel were expected to be back in service by the end of the day, Friday.

The $31 million improvement project started back in September 2021, shutting it down completely on some days and blocking several lanes on other days.

The project was supposed to be finished last year, but was delayed by supply shortages.

