FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge with some mechanical problems is causing drivers to detour in Fort Lauderdale.

The 17th Street Causeway bridge malfunctioned and got stuck in a semi-closed position, Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Public Safety officials were at the scene blocking the road and redirecting traffic.

A maintenance crew responded and continue to make repairs. They have not given an estimate as to when they will be finished.

