FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman is on a mission to track down the sneaky thief who swiped a package from her apartment complex’s mail room. The victim, a flight attendant, claims the culprit was a DoorDash delivery man.

The incident occurred Friday evening at the Harwick House apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The owner of the stolen package, who identified herself as Zita, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“I got a notification from FedEx that my package was delivered,” she said. “I came down to look for the package; the package was no longer there.”

Surveillance footage caught the suspect casually dropping off a delivery at Zita’s neighbor’s doorstep before casually strolling over to the mailbox area. Without skipping a beat, the thief, identified on the food delivery app as Orlando, grabbed a package and made a swift getaway.

The victim, who is furious over the theft, tells 7News that the stolen item was a flight attendant uniform worth approximately $200.

“Everybody works hard for the things that they get, so it was just very frustrating,” said Zita. “Unless he wants to dress like a flight attendant, I don’t know.”

Taking matters into her own hands, she wasted no time reporting the incident to the Fort Lauderdale Police and contacting DoorDash directly.

In a statement released by DoorDash, a spokesperson wrote, “We have zero tolerance for theft of any kind on our platform — the Dasher has been deactivated, and we have been in touch with the customer directly.”

“You wouldn’t like it if someone just picked your stuff up and stole it,” said Zita.

Fort Lauderdale Police is urging anyone with information on the theft or the identity of the thief to step forward and lend a hand to their ongoing investigation.

As for Zita, she has been left without a work uniform and with a message for the thief.

“Just do the right thing,” she said.

Zita tells 7News that all she wants is her package back. However, if she does not and she is able to identify the thief, she will request that the State Attorney’s Office file charges.

If you have any information on this theft or the suspect’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

