FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman is reeling after a fire destroyed the mobile home where she lives with her grandson.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to multiple calls about the blaze along Northeast 63rd Court, off 10th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Responding crews arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames.

The woman who owns the trailer said she was grocery shopping at the time the fire ignited, when one of her neighbors called to alert her about the blaze.

“I left at 9 o’clock to go to the grocery store and probably, I’d say no later than 9:30, I had a phone call saying that there was smoke coming from the house, and they called 911,” she said.

The owner of the trailer said she left her shopping cart in the aisle and rushed home, arriving before firefighters got there.

Cellphone video from FLFR captured the inferno and dark smoke billowing into the sky.

Crews were able to knock down the flames in under 20 minutes. 7Skyforce hovered above crews after they extinguished the fire.

On the ground, 7News cameras captured the charred remains of the home, including what was a screened-in porch.

While no one was injured, and her grandson was not home, the woman who owns the trailer said their pet cat was also inside at the time the fire started. It’s unclear if the animal perished or made it out safely.

She also said the mobile home is a total loss.

“I’m just kind of in shock right now; I don’t know. I’m just kind of – I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said. “I live on my Social Security, so it’s not like I have a ton of money. I didn’t have insurance, unfortunately.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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