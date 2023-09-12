OAKLAND PARK/ STUART, Fla. (WSVN) – A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Strategic Investigations Division (SID) on charges of operating multiple massage parlors as prostitution fronts across two counties, authorities said.

The investigation began in March 2023 following an anonymous tip received by BSO’s SID unit, revealing Wanxin Li’s alleged involvement in two active prostitution operations – one situated in Oakland Park, Broward County, and the other in Stuart, Martin County, BSO said in a news release.

Through a range of investigative techniques, detectives traced Li to her residence in the 2800 block of NE 33rd Court in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators also determined that Li owned and managed Oriental Massage, registered as a massage spa, located at 1545 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, along with a storefront within a shopping plaza at 1690 N.W. Federal Highway in Stuart.

As investigative efforts advanced, concrete evidence emerged, linking illegal activities to Li’s Fort Lauderdale residence and confirming acts of prostitution occurring at both the Oakland Park and Stuart locations. Subsequently, warrants for Li’s arrest and search warrants for the implicated properties were obtained.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, BSO SID detectives apprehended Li at her Fort Lauderdale residence. Concurrently, investigators executed a search warrant at her residence and the Oakland Park spa. Simultaneously, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) SWAT team, supported by other BSO SID investigators, executed a search warrant at Li’s business in Stuart.

Notably, the Oakland Park spa was found unoccupied during the operation; however, within the Stuart storefront, authorities discovered two females in residence. MCSO subsequently arrested one of the females, identifying her as a suspect in a separate ongoing prostitution investigation.

Li now faces charges related to deriving support from prostitution, money laundering exceeding $100,000 and maintaining a place for prostitution.

Detectives have emphasized that, as of present, no evidence suggesting human trafficking involvement has emerged in this case.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.