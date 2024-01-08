FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman is facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty after allegedly beating her family dog to death and subsequently disposing of the animal’s body in a dumpster.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested 30-year-old Shacora Pulliam on Sunday.

Police said that on Sept. 1, 2023, officers responded to an animal abuse call at Pulliam’s residence.

According to the arrest report, officers met with a witness who recounted observing Pulliam on Aug. 28, 2023, in an agitated state, yelling, and screaming at the family dog, a small mixed poodle breed named Snowball.

The witness reported that Pulliam punched Snowball in the head and body, causing the dog to yelp in pain. Later that night, Pulliam was allegedly observed beating Snowball again, this time using a frying pan.

Witnesses claimed to have heard Snowball yelping in pain as she was struck, the arrest report states.

Pulliam was then allegedly seen physically kicking Snowball out the front door.

Police said that a witness discovered Snowball’s decomposed body in a trash can adjacent to Pulliam’s apartment on Sep. 1.

Snowball’s remains were transported for a necropsy, which revealed that the animal died from blunt force trauma.

