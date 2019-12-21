Fort Lauderdale veteran who lost house in fire surprised with new apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned family has embraced the spirit of the season by ensuring a South Florida veteran who lost his house in a fire has a home for the holidays.

Seventy-six-year-old Alton Spratley’s home in Fort Lauderdale was destroyed in a fire, Nov. 14.

Rich Parilla and his five children created a GoFundMe page to get him back on his feet. On Saturday, they surprised him with with his new apartment.

The Parillas decked out the unit with Christmas decorations.

The apartment also comes with a care package of toiletries, replacement eyeglasses and a Christmas tree.

