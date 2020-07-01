Fort Lauderdale to host 4th of July fireworks show in 4 areas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale will be holding a 4th of July Spectacular event in four areas.

Spectators, pedestrians and vehicles will not be allowed access to the areas where the fireworks shows are taking place, but officials urge residents to watch at home or virtually.

The shows will take place in the following areas.

Holiday Park – U.S. 1 and Sunrise Boulevard (18-minute show)

City Hall – Andrews Avenue and Northeast First Street (18-minute show)

Carter Park – Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue (18-minute show)

Beach Community Center – A1A and Oakland Park Boulevard (10-minute close proximity show)

Residents living around the show locations are encouraged to watch and enjoy the fireworks shows from their backyards, front porches, patios, balconies or virtually on Comcast Channel 78, AT&T U-verse Channel 99 or on the City of Fort Lauderdale’s YouTube channel.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.