FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students in Fort Lauderdale took part in a unique experience about one of humanity’s darkest moments.

A replica Holocaust-era cattle car was brought to Stranahan High School, Thursday.

The replica was designed to help students deepen their understanding of the historical realities of the Holocaust.

“It felt good and bad at the same time because, obviously, we have to know about history and where we come from, how we grew up, how it was back then, but it was also sad how the people back then went through, and they did all that to bring us to where we are now,” said student Leron Colasin.

“The message really is how do we stop hate all over, what we can learn from our experiences and learn from the lessons learned from history, and how do we make sure we’re upstanders moving forward and not just bystanders?” said Guy Barmoha, Broward Schools’ Director of Secondary Learning.

The cattle car, used for a Hate Ends Now event in Coconut Creek in 2025, helped students gain a better perspective from inside as they watched a presentation of survivor testimony and historical artifacts from that time period.

