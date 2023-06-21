FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Bret gains strength as it makes its way westward across the Atlantic Ocean, in an abundance of caution, the City of Fort Lauderdale will distribute sandbags to residents.

The free sandbag distribution will take place on June 24 and 25 starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The locations where residents can pick up their sandbags include the following:

Floyd Hull Stadium, located at 2800 SW 8th Ave.

Mills Pond Park, located at 2201 NW 9th Ave.

Shirley Small Park, lactated at 1230 SW 34th Ave.

To receive free sandbags, residents must show proof of residency.

