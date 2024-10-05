FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another storm front is expected to bring in heavy rain to South Florida in the coming days, and the City of Fort Lauderdale has already started to take the necessary precautions to help residents.

A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is predicted to bring heavy rain for multiple days. The system is expected to hit South Florida over the weekend and bring around four to 10 inches of rain over the next seven days.

The City of Fort Lauderdale is helping residents prepare and protect their property ahead of the storm.

Staff sandbag pickup will be available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can visit the designated distribution locations to receive assistance from staff.

Self-serve sandbag pickup is available daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a limit of five sandbags per vehicle.

The following is a list of the locations and times Broward County is offering sandbags. During self-service hours, residents must bring their own shovels and empty sandbags and must also bring your proof of residency, since it is required.

Fort Lauderdale Distribution:

Floyd Hull Stadium, 2800 Southwest 8th Avenue, self-service from 6. a.m. to 9 p.m., with assistance from staff 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mills Pond Park, 2201 Northwest 9th Avenue, self-service from 6. a.m. to 9 p.m., with assistance from staff 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

