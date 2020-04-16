Fort Lauderdale restaurant returns wedding ring couple lost in 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A years-old case of a missing wedding ring has come full circle thanks to a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

The outdoor dining area at Coconuts on Seabreeze Boulevard is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the owner decided to replace the restaurant’s deck.

Ryan Krivoy, Coconuts’ manager, spoke with 7News on Thursday. He said crews found the wedding band underneath the deck.

“It’s about this third section in there, when they lifted up the old deck that we had,” he said.

Krivoy said there was an engraving on the ring.

“Once we washed it off with a little soap and water, we saw the inscription on the inside,” he said.

It read “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.”

The manager took to Facebook in an attempt to find the couple. His post was shared more than 4,000 times.

Facebook user Yessenia Escobar commented, “I hope only Mike sees this and not Lisa. Hurry up Mike and claim!”

User Tennille Randolph wrote, “What if Mike wasn’t supposed to be in Ft. Lauderdale? JK! Good luck finding Mike & Lisa!”

User Alex Perez quipped, “Did someone check for the body?”

“It’s entertaining. There’s obviously a lot going on, so having a good heartfelt story definitely raises the spirits working throughout the day,” said Krivoy.

An internet sleuth found a picture on Instagram posted on Aug. 21, 2015.

Krivoy said this user may have cracked the case.

“We got a phone call earlier this morning, and the lady basically said, she goes, ‘This might sound crazy, but I’m Lisa,'” he said.

Lisa filled in the blanks. She said her husband was eating “Scoobies,” oily and garlicky snacks at Coconuts, and he took off his ring to prevent it from becoming greasy. The ring then fell off the table and tumbled through the cracks of the deck. The diners were unable to retrieve it at the time.

The couple said they’re from New York and sent the Coconuts Facebook account a picture of their dinner that night at the restaurant, back in 2017. They confirmed they’re still married.

The ring has since been put in the mail to the couple, and they said they’re overjoyed Mike will be able to wear his original wedding band again.

