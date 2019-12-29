Fort Lauderdale residents voice concerns, frustrations about 4 sewage leaks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fed up Fort Lauderdale residents aired their frustrations and ongoing concerns to city leaders at a community meeting aimed at addressing the four sewer line breaks that have occurred in close proximity in just over two weeks.

Sunday afternoon’s gathering was held at Rio Vista Community Church, in the same neighborhood where two of the ruptures too place beginning Dec. 10.

Area residents did not mince words.

“I’m sorry, but the buck stops with you, sir. It stops with you,” said resident Maxine Streeter as she confronted city leaders.

They were even more blunt when speaking directly to 7News, indicating they are tired of the constant eyesores and flooded roads.

“I feel disgusted,” said resident Jeff Maggio.

“Constant sludge,” said resident Michael Bush.

“This is horrible,” said Streeter.

They all seemed to agree on one thing.

“Four water main breaks is absolutely unacceptable,” said Maggio.

One resident said city leaders should take additional measures.

“I really think that you should declare a state of emergency,” said one resident.

The latest pipe problem took place along the 1600 block of Northeast Fifth Street in Virginia Park, Friday morning.

The other three ruptures occurred in or near the Rio Vista neighborhood:

Dec. 10: Hector Park, along Ponce de Leon Drive in Rio Vista

Dec. 20: Virginia Young Park, near SE 10th St. and 9th Ave. in Rio Vista

Dec. 21: Himmarshee Canal, near SE 2nd St. and 9th Ave. in Beverly Heights and Vista

Each rupture left behind a smelly and murky mess.

“Sludge in the street, sludge in the swales, the water doesn’t drain,” said Bush.

“We the residents should not have to be responsible for this,” said Streeter.

Residents’ are most concerned with health hazards after millions of gallons of raw sewage were pumped out and currently contaminating their waterways.

​”Right now, people are swimming, fishing and doing recreational activities right in the sewage, right in the canal system,” said Maggio.

As the massive cleanup efforts continues, city leaders assured residents that the work to stop any future big breaks is now underway.

“All the four leaks have been contained, and the pipes have been sealed,” said City Commissioner Ben Sorensen. “Now what we’re doing is replacing the pipes that have not been maintained at the standards they should have been. We’re replacing all those pipes with new pipes.”

Officials said it could take at least three months until the pipes are replaced and fully functional. After that, the work to decontaminate soil, sod and dirt will begin.

An upcoming meeting, led by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, has been scheduled at City Hall for Jan. 9, beginning at 6 p.m., to discuss sewer spill updates and the goals moving forward.

Sorensen is scheduled to host another informational meeting at Rio Vista Community Church on Jan. 27, beginning at 6 p.m.

