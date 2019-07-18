Fort Lauderdale residents told to expect no water service for at least 24 hours after water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are urging residents in Fort Lauderdale to prepare to be without water service for at least a full day after a water main was damaged.

Contractors struck a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Wednesday while doing construction work.

City officials say that in order to repair the line, water supply from the wellfields was shut off.

The damaged water main supplies raw water from the city’s wellfields into the Fiveash water treatment plant.

Residents and businesses in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities should expect to be without water service from 7 a.m. Thursday through at least 7 a.m. Friday.

Those with water are advised to only use it if “absolutely necessary,” officials said.

