FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wave of car break-ins has hit a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, raising concerns among residents and prompting police to launch a full-scale investigation.

Fort Lauderdale Police units were dispatched to the 6800 block of Northwest 29th Avenue in reference to a burglarized vehicle, at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

At the scene, officers learned that not one, but roughly 12 vehicles had been targeted.

The apparent burglaries spanned across several blocks.

7News obtained surveillance video that shows a person next to a car. Shortly after, the car’s alarm begins to sound, its lights start flashing, and then the individual is seen running away.

One victim told 7News that the crook ravaged cars belonging to him and a family member.

“Then I realized my car got broken into, and I’m like, ‘Bro, somebody broke into my car? Why is there glass on my seat?'” he said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, all right.’ I went to work, came back, my mom car got broken into.”

The burglaries remain under investigation.

If you have any information on these car break-ins or the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

