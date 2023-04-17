FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong thunderstorms returned to parts of Broward County, putting residents impacted by last week’s historic floods on edge.

More rainfall was the last thing residents in Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood needed, as they continued to clean up.

“When it comes to our home, it’s already pretty damaged, it’s already pretty far gone,” said resident Christopher Kilpatrick, “and, as you can see in the waterline of the house, we’re as ready as we can be and hope for the best.”

Some residents said they hope the stormy weather doesn’t make things worse, while others said the damage has already been done.

“It don’t matter now; it’s all ruined. A car and my truck? Underwater, they’re totaled,” said resident Jack Grimm. “The house is ruined. It can rain all it wants now.”

Residents in Edgewood spent the day cleaning up as they threw out sofas, clothes and chairs after the flooding in the area ruined almost everything inside most of these homes.

“There’s nothing I can do; I mean, the house is destroyed inside. We’re taking all the stuff out,” said resident Terry Large. “With help, we got this pile out of the house that’s no good anymore.”

Homes in this neighborhood had water up to the kitchen counters.

“This street was completely impassable. I think it was up to 3 and a half, 4 feet in our street, in this section of Edgewood,” said Kilpatrick. “As long as it doesn’t get higher than that again – the damage is already done, so we’re just praying for the best.”

Others hoped to keep more water out by grabbing sandbags at Mills Pond Park.

People at Sunday’s sandbag distributions said they cannot afford more damage.

Officials with the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) held a news conference on Sunday.

“We have gotten to the point, as you can see behind us, just about every road is passable,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie.

FDEM officials said a lot of progress has been made to bring water levels down and clear roads, and now they are just hoping the next round of weather won’t exacerbate the situation.

“Water is going to come back up, but we don’t believe it’s going to come back up into the homes,” said Guthrie.

Hours earlier, several nonprofits gathered in Fort Lauderdale to help those hit the hardest by giving food and supplies.

“What a relief to be able to get out of my son’s apartment over by Marina Oaks. We were stranded there for like four days, couldn’t get out of there,” said resident Paula Knight. “Everything is flooded, all the cars are flooded. We’re still trying to dry stuff out.”

Volunteers gave out much-needed supplies to more than 200 families.

“Our mission at The Legacy Closet is to try to make a difference,” said Margi Bre with The Legacy Closet.

Fort Lauderdale officials said there are 36 pump trucks across the city ready to pump water out if streets begin to flood again.

According to FDEM, there is a threshold for people seeking emergency assistance. The current threshold is 12 inches of water inside a home.

Fort Lauderdale has set up comfort stations for residents in need of food or a warm shower that is operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are located at:

Shirley Small Park, 1230 SW 34th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Broward County Fleet Service Center, 2515 SW 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

For more information, click here.

