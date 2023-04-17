(WSVN) - Following historic rainfall last week, many parts of Fort Lauderdale remained underwater, which caused further frustration for affected residents. Crews worked to drain the flooding in neighborhoods such as Edgewood, which has been submerged for a week.

South Florida experienced another round of storms as night fell on Monday, with reports of pea-sized to quarter-sized hail in the Miramar area. Over in Pembroke Pines, wind and rain caused downed power lines.

The storms also forced a ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which struggled to recover from historic flooding that shut down the airport for days. Delays continued to grow on Monday as airlines tried to catch up.

“This is my third delay of the day,” said one traveler.

In Fort Lauderdale, late in the afternoon, the sun began to shine after hours of constant rain, once again.

“This is really devastating,” said Annie Figueroa whose home flooded last week. “This is the first time it happened, and I’ve been here for 45 years. There will be like flooding up to the ankle. This time it’s up to here inside the house, up to my thigh.”

Two comfort stations have opened in the area, providing hot showers, air conditioning, and sandbags, as well as free water and cleaning supplies.

However, some residents, such as Jason Goodman, whose home is also flooded, do not have flood insurance and are unable to receive assistance

“I can’t get any assistance because it is not considered a national flood zone and everything we have is gone,” said Goodman. “My little girl’s toys and clothes kind of got washed away from under the bed.”

Trucks were pumping water and soaked belongings were being carted away as flood victims prepared to rebuild their lives. Some do not have flood insurance to help.

“Because my house is paid off, so if your house is paid off, you’re not required,” Figueroa said. “I guess this is an eye-opener for me and everybody.”

City officials hoped to receive federal aid once they have assessed at least 400 homes with major damage of 18 inches or above. They also warned residents to stay out of the water until it recedes, as it may be contaminated.

Free tetanus shots will be available from the Broward Health Department starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.