FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale residents cheered as fake snow fell on Las Olas Boulevard as a way to welcome the Christmas festivities.

The City of Fort Lauderdale held its 62nd annual holiday event on Tuesday with a packed itinerary that included a block party for the whole family.

Parents and teens and even furry friends joined in on the special night of shopping and celebrating the holiday in South Florida style.

“It looks absolutely crazy,” said a girl.

“This is like our garden place. We live in Las Olas, and we just walked here. We love it,” said Emre Tirman.

7News cameras captured a Ford Mustang covered in Christmas lights, as well as Santa and his reindeer on Las Olas from Sixth to 11th avenues.

The chilly South Florida temperatures made the snow mountains feel like the real deal.

Young children were captured riding down the snow hill as parents cheered them on.

“So much fun!” said Mila Romero.

“It’s awesome. It’s a one-day event. We’ve never done it before, even though we’re local, so we wanted to come out after school and work and come out to have this experience,” said Tatiana Romero.

On top of the snow fun, local schools and organizations provided some festive talent with three stages of entertainment and a fun-packed five-hour event.

For Jennifer Wennberg and her wife Wendy, it was the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

“This is our tradition every year. Our son, Dylan, absolutely loves it. We have such a wonderful time. We often run into neighbors, friends, and so, it’s just so fun to have a nice tradition,” said Jennifer.

