Fort Lauderdale residential streets deemed ‘No Wake Zone’ due to king tides

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale is seeing such extensive flooding so deep due to king tides, drivers in the area are being warned not to drive over five miles an hour in the streets.

Though the city was some some relief from the tides, which started receding a bit at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, some areas are still flooded, and the cycle is expected to continue.

The neighborhood around Cordova Road and 11th Street in East Fort Lauderdale remained flooded, just after noon, to the point the roads were closed because no one could drive through it. In some areas, they can only drive five miles per hour, as signs declared the roads a no wake zone.

Meanwhile, in eastern Hollywood, they’re attempting to pump some of the floodwater into the intercoastal, but people are still driving through the saltwater flood, which is not a good idea because saltwater can cause car damage even if they do make it through the flood.

City of Fort Lauderdale Public Works Assistant Director Dr. Nancy Gassman said, “You can predict the timing of the tide, but you can’t predict exactly the elevation. And while you can predict the elevation based just on the astrological event, how the sun and the moon are interacting with Earth’s gravity to cause these tides, you can’t absolutely predict what the elevation is.”

Colton Richardson, who was paddleboarding through his neighborhood, wasn’t sure if the king tides are getting worse despite the circumstances he found himself in.

“I don’t know, they’ve always been pretty bad,” Richardson said, “but I’ve never paddleboarded in the street before.”

The City of Fort Lauderdale is asking people to stay off the flooded roads if possible. If they must drive through them, whether they live in those areas or if such roads are part of their route to and from work, they’ll have to do so slowly.

