FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale resident and Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a driver who, they said, hit two of her Tesla vehicles and tore up her front yard following a hit-and-run outside her home.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash near Southwest 31st Avenue and 17th Street, just before 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle tearing through the yard of Argeri Sequeira’s home, hitting two parked cars before getting away with the bumper hanging off the back.

“Are you [expletive] kidding me?” a witness could be heard saying.

“Stay in your [expletive] car. Don’t you [expletive] leave. Now they’re trying to leave,” a person said.

Sequeira is now left to clean up the mess left behind.

“I saw all these marks over here, also over there,” she said as she pointed out all the tire tracks left in her driveway and front yard.

Sequeira said she heard the collision from inside her home.

“It was like an explosion in the middle of the night,” she said.

Both of her cars, a Tesla Model 3 and Cybertruck, which were parked in the driveway, were damaged.

“I checked through the window, and I saw the mess over here. I wasn’t expecting to see all of that,” she said.

Officers said it began with two cars crashing on the road, which sent one slamming into the two parked cars in front of Sequeira’s home.

Sequeira said she wants the people who damaged her cars and left to be caught.

“I really want them to face the consequence of their actions, and I feel sad and mad at the same time because you never expect something like this to happen to you,” she said.

Detectives said one person involved in the crash was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries. They are expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

