Fort Lauderdale resident speaks out after contractors pump untreated water into lake

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale resident is expressing her frustration after she and her family woke up to find their neighborhood lake filled with untreated water.

Lake Melva, which sits in the middle of the neighborhood parallel to Northwest 18th Avenue, is just a few blocks long and not much wider than a football field.

Residents like Ronit McUally, who lives right on the water, said they use the lake for swimming and kayaking.

“There’s a boat there, there’s kayaks over there,” she said. “For the last few months it’s been crystal, to the point where we have lights underwater, and you can see them.”

But McUally said that all changed on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, we woke up, our kids were like, ‘The water looks gross,'” she said.

Like many Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods, this one is in the middle of a sewage pipe replacement project, and McUally said the contractors are pumping their waste into the lake.

She recorded video of the sewage streaming into the lake.

“They’re pumping all their excess underground water that’s not being treated or tested into the lake,” she said.

And now the lake, once clean and clear, is muddy and murky.

“I wouldn’t let my kids in there, my 4-year-old, my 9-year-old. My dog, I don’t want let my dog swim in there,” said McUally.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who lives in the area, said this is an unfortunate situation, and they’re looking into into their options.

Another city official said that dewatering, which is what the process contractors are working on is called, stopped Wednesday, and they’re investigating.

McUally said this is what she wants to see happen, as well as getting her clear water back.

“We own this property because we feel that our children will grow up in a happy and safe environment. This is not happy or safe,” she said.

The contractors working on the project did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

