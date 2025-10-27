FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale is gearing up to host the 66th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the world’s largest in-water boat show.

The event, which draws more than 100,000 visitors and over 1,000 exhibitors each year, will span nearly 90 acres across multiple marinas and venues, including the Broward County Convention Center. The event will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

“Let’s celebrate our city’s deep connection to the water and show the world what it meansto be the yachting capital of the world,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis. “Whether you’re a lifelong boater or simply looking to enjoy the sights, sounds and energy of this iconic event, I encourage everyone to take part in the experience.”

The show generates nearly $1.8 billion in economic impact annually and supports about 100,000 jobs, according to city officials.

City Manager Rickelle Williams said FLIBS highlights Fort Lauderdale’s “vitality, hospitality and reputation as a premier destination for world-class events.”

Attendees should expect heavier-than-usual traffic near Bahia Mar, Las Olas Marina, the Broward County Convention Center and Pier Sixty-Six.

Special $30 parking rates will be in effect at the North Beach Parking Lot, Las Olas Garage and for on-street parking from Vistamar Street to Las Olas Boulevard between October 30 and November 2.

To ensure public safety, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Police will have enhanced ground and marine patrols, along with crowd management measures throughout the event.

Several other major events will coincide with FLIBS, including the Pickleball World Cup at The Fort, a Kodak Black concert at the War Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 1, and the Sunday Jazz Brunch at Esplanade Park on Nov. 2.

