FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are warning drivers to be wary of fake QR code stickers being placed on any city parking meters and pay-by-phone signs.

The fake QR codes mimic the logos of mobile payment apps, but instead, they redirect users to fraudulent websites that steal sensitive banking and personal information.

City crews recently removed a new batch of the scam stickers found on official meters and signage, including some near the Heron Lot, North Beach Lot and locations along the beach north of Sunrise Boulevard.

Officials advise drivers who uses the meters to look for QR codes that are clearly displayed and printed directly onto official city signage, not any on a sticker.

If you see a suspicious QR code, report it to the city by calling their Customer Service Line at 954-828-8000, visiting their website or using the FixItFTL mobile app.

