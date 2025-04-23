FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crime-fighting tool that Fort Lauderdale Police officers are using to stop drivers during high-speed pursuits has been so effective that the department is about to start training other law enforcement agencies.

FLPD officers are using The Grappler to slam the brakes on drivers who flee from traffic stops.

“The days of fleeing from traffic stops will hopefully go by the wayside,” said Officer Peter Beigel.

The device is not necessarily a new toy, but it’s one that’s playing an increasing role on South Florida roadways. Other agencies have taken notice and want to begin using it.

7News on Wednesday spoke with Beigel, who explained how the department uses The Grappler to stop motorists who refuse to pull over.

“The net will come out, and it will glide under a rotating wheel,” said Beigel.

In just four months, FLPD officers have already used it to stop 20 drivers.

Dash camera videos of several stops leave no doubt: Once The Grappler gets you, the pursuit is over.

“Essentially, the net comes out like a spiderweb; it catches in the assembly,” said Beigel. “As long as the straps get caught in the rotating tire, it will bring that rotating wheel to a stop, and then we can just basically drag the vehicle down at our pace.”

Hollywood Police have been using Grapplers for a couple of years now.

A 7News crew was there when officers used it stop a yellow stolen Camaro that was speeding through neighborhoods on Dec. 24.

Police pursuits are dangerous for multiple reasons, Beigel said, and the quicker they end, the less of a chance someone gets hurt.

“Bringing the vehicle to a stop is our primary goal and, so far, our department has been very successful,” said Beigel.

