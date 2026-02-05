FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a person who was caught on video stealing an electric bike from a Fort Lauderdale business.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the bike heist occurred at Bo’s Beach at 600 Seabreeze Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the thief approaching the bike and cutting the cable that was securing it to a tree before walking away with it.

Detectives say the bike belonged to an employee of the restaurant.

If you have any information on this subject, call Fort Lauderdale Police at at 954-828-5581.

