FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are seeking survivors of a man they have called dangerous.

Joseph Jean, 51, has been charged with premeditated murder. Police think he may also have attempted to sexually assault and threaten at least four other women with a knife.

Police said he stabbed a woman to death in June along Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, an area the suspect frequented. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Tia Mack.

If you believe you were targeted by Jean, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

