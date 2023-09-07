FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in locating the subject responsible for the burglary of a smoke shop.

The burglary occurred along the 3200 block of West Broward Boulevard on Aug. 8, at around 12:47 a.m.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the subject had previously scouted the smoke shop three days earlier. Surveillance footage shows the subject wearing a red shirt and camo shorts with orange sandals.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: When life gives us burglars, we share their pixels! 🎬 This man burglarized a business in #FortLauderdale on August 8th. Help #FLPD identify this burglar so we can give him a starring role in jail 🌟



Recognize him? 📞 Call Detective Hall at 954-828-5509. pic.twitter.com/kJtprntcKc — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) September 7, 2023

On the night of the burglary, the subject was captured on camera wearing a black hoodie, black pants and similar orange sandals.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Lauderdale police to aid in locating the subject.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Detective Taylor Hall at 954-828-5509 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.